MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Orin Kreyenhagen
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church
5720 Hamilton Mason Road
Liberty Twp, OH
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Maximilian Kolbe Church
5720 Hamilton Mason Road
Liberty Twp, OH
Orin N. Kreyenhagen


1935 - 2019
Liberty Twp., OH - 83, formerly of St. Bernard passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. Orin was the loving husband of Dorothy (nee Rusche), devoted father of Robert (Karen), Linda (Greg) Meyer, Mark (Denise) and William (Jackie), beloved grandfather of Steve Meyer, Katie (Zak) Black, Tommy and Joey Kreyenhagen, brother of the late Lorin, survived by sister-in-law Flora and 2 nieces and a nephew. Orin served for 30 years with the St. Bernard Fire Department as a firefighter, paramedic, Lieutenant, Captain and retiring as Fire Chief. Visitation at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 5720 Hamilton Mason Road, Liberty Twp., OH 45011 on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 11:00 AM until time of Mass at 12:00 PM. Donations to . To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 30, 2019
