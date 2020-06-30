Oscar Thomas Ingram
Oscar Thomas Ingram

Cincinnati - Oscar Thomas Ingram, aged 3 years old, passed away on June 26, 2020. Born June 3, 2017, loving son to Jonathan and Maria Ingram (nee McKenrick); beloved brother to Hannah; adored grandchild to David and Anna McKenrick and Ruby Ingram-Wall, and great grandchild of Shirley McKenrick. In Oscar's short time on this earth his glowing laugh, mischievous smile, and expansive, tender heart filled hundreds of lives with warmth, joy and love. The world is less without him in it. Family will receive friends on Friday, July 3 at Spring Grove Funeral Home. To attend, please view the obituary online at www.springgrove.org and follow the sign up instructions.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
