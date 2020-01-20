Services
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
3654 Palm Beach Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33916
(239) 288-7000
Resources
More Obituaries for Otto Bauer-Nilsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Otto Bauer-Nilsen

Add a Memory
Otto Bauer-Nilsen Obituary
Otto Bauer-Nilsen

Otto Bauer-Nilsen, Architect

July 10, 1926 - January 14, 2020

Born in Haugesund, Norway to August & Louise Bauer-Nilsen.

Former resident of Indian Hill, OH, Pike County, OH and Fort Myers, FL.

Preceded in death by wife, Kari and son, August. Survived by sons, Fredrick and Otto Jr. and daughter Elizabeth; eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Private services will be held. The on-line obituary and guest book can be found at

https://mullinsmemorial.com/obituaries/otto-bauer-nilsen/

Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fort Myers, is entrusted with final care.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Otto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -