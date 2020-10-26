Otto Joseph Beiting
Otto Joseph Beiting, age 75, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 at Courthouse Manor in Washington Court House, after a few years of declining health. Otto was born and grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Otto G. and Elizabeth M. (Doll) Beiting. He graduated from Withrow High School and took classes at Ohio State University and the University of Cincinnati. He served his country in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps in 1967.
Otto operated a sawmill and pallet plant, Beiting Lumber Co., first in Thurman, OH, and then in Wellston, OH, for many years until he "retired" to his dream job of farming full time. There was nothing he loved better than being out in the fields on his tractor, raking hay or planting beans. Wherever he is now, we hope he is enjoying fair weather (just the right amount of rain, with 3 days of sunshine for the hay to dry) and a good harvest.
Otto is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Katherine (Kay) Beiting, daughter Jan of Cary, NC; son Thomas and wife Heather of Sabina, OH; son Daniel and wife Jessica of Moorestown, NJ, 6 grandchildren, Laith, Zaid, Hayden, Sydney, Sean and Ryan, and 9 brothers and sisters, Elizabeth, Diane, Linda, Adele, Deborah, Cecelia, Mark, Lawrence, and James, and their families. The family thanks Mary Roddy, and the staff at Courthouse Manor in Washington Court House for their care in Dad's last years.
The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 1:00-3:00pm at McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston, followed by a private family burial at Salem Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing is greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com
