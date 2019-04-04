|
Otto Philip Geier
Cincinnati - Otto Philip Geier, Jr. died on March 26, 2019 at the age of 91 after succumbing to a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Otto was preceded in death by his father, the late Dr. Otto Philip Geier, and his mother, the late Rose Ingeborg Geier, of Cincinnati. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elspeth Taylor Geier, and their five children, Pam Geier O'Hara (Scott), Elspeth Geier England (Gary), Paul Alexander Geier (Stephanie), Roger Philip Geier (Mary), Hugh Hacker Geier, and seven grandchildren.
Otto attended Walnut Hills High School and The Asheville School in Asheville, NC. He interrupted his college studies in order to serve in the US Army during World War II. He graduated from Princeton University with an Engineering Degree and later obtained his MBA from Harvard Business School. While at Harvard, he and several other MBA students wrote an entry-level book for MBA studies that ended up being used as a textbook by several other universities.
Otto began his career as a management trainee at Cincinnati Milling Machine Company (now Milacron), but after receiving his MBA in the 1950's recognized that computing technology was the way of the future and developed a strong interest in building computer models. He held various professional positions involving finance, marketing, economic research, cost analysis, real estate, and economic development. Eventually, he founded and served as President of Optimax, Inc., a management consulting business which specialized in strategy formulation, marketing and manufacturing strategy for corporate projects.
During his working years, Otto was an active member of the Greater Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce where he served as Chairman of the Economic Research Committee and a member of both the National Marketing Council and Entrepreneurship Committees. Other civic roles included serving as President and Chairman of the Child Health Association, Assistant District Chairman and Budget Review Committee member for United Appeal (now United Way), and member of the District Executive Committee for the Boy Scouts. After he retired, he served as President of the Cincinnati Chapter of Volunteers of America and President of The Literary Club.
Otto learned to play piano at the age of four, and as a teenager he periodically played jazz piano in local clubs. He continued to play throughout his life and performed on occasion at the Cincinnati Country Club where he was a member. Otto was an avid golfer until his 80's and often took golf trips with friends to play courses throughout the country. He was also a member of the University Club, which his father helped found. Otto will be remembered by many for his caring personality and sense of humor.
Visitation will be held on April 9 from 5 to 7pm at Elden Good Chapel located at 2620 Erie Avenue. A memorial service will be held on April 10 at 2:00pm at Knox Presbyterian Church in Hyde Park. A private burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made in memory of Otto P. Geier, Jr. to United Way of Greater Cincinnati, 2400 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202 or Knox Presbyterian Church, 3400 Michigan Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45208.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 4, 2019