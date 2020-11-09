Owen Williams Jr.
CINCINNATI - Williams Jr., Owen J. "Jim", devoted father of Carey (Robin) Williams and the late Jeffrey (Shirley) Williams. Cherished grandfather of Adam (Carly, fiancée) Williams and Grant Williams. Dear brother of the late Terry (Joanne) Williams. Dear friend of Jane Grimm and former spouse of Beverly Williams and Regina Williams. Uncle of Lori (Chris) Koehne, Jay (Michelle) Williams and Joshua (Tara) Williams. Jim was an active and proud member of the MG Car Club and a dedicated Reds fan, having attended 60 Opening Day Games. Past President and owner of Metal Treating Inc. Passed away November 6, 2020 at the age of 86. Committal Services Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11 AM at Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45232. Meet at cemetery's main entrance at 10:45 AM. Remembrances may be made to The Cincinnati Reds Community Fund. 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202. www.meyergeiser.com
.