1/1
Owen Williams Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Owen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Owen Williams Jr.

CINCINNATI - Williams Jr., Owen J. "Jim", devoted father of Carey (Robin) Williams and the late Jeffrey (Shirley) Williams. Cherished grandfather of Adam (Carly, fiancée) Williams and Grant Williams. Dear brother of the late Terry (Joanne) Williams. Dear friend of Jane Grimm and former spouse of Beverly Williams and Regina Williams. Uncle of Lori (Chris) Koehne, Jay (Michelle) Williams and Joshua (Tara) Williams. Jim was an active and proud member of the MG Car Club and a dedicated Reds fan, having attended 60 Opening Day Games. Past President and owner of Metal Treating Inc. Passed away November 6, 2020 at the age of 86. Committal Services Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11 AM at Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45232. Meet at cemetery's main entrance at 10:45 AM. Remembrances may be made to The Cincinnati Reds Community Fund. 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202. www.meyergeiser.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved