|
|
Ozella Smith
Cincinnati - Ozella Smith, 95, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories: son, Rev. Dr. Robert (Wanda) Smith, Jr.; daughters, Carolyn (Caldwell) Hall and Selena Denise (Raymond) Stovall; sister, Irma Jean (Thomas) Jones; 5 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. On March 16, 2019 visitation will be held at 9 am followed by the service 11 am at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 3655 Harvey Ave, Cinti., OH 45229. Interment Spring Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019