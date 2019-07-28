Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Pamela Donnelly
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
Evendale, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Seraph Church
Pamela Ann Donnelly


1949 - 2019
Pamela Ann Donnelly Obituary
Pamela Ann Donnelly

Cincinnati - Pamela Ann Donnelly (nee Schiering), beloved wife of Thomas Donnelly, devoted mother of Kristine Donnelly and Lisa (Robert) Littner, loving grandmother of Adelaide and Evelyn Littner. Passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Age 70 years. Memorial Gathering Wed. July 31st from 5PM-8PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home (Evendale). Mass of Christian Burial Thurs. August 8th at 10AM at St. Francis Seraph Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the Civic Garden Center or St. Francis Seraph Ministries. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 28, 2019
