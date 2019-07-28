|
Pamela Ann Donnelly
Cincinnati - Pamela Ann Donnelly (nee Schiering), beloved wife of Thomas Donnelly, devoted mother of Kristine Donnelly and Lisa (Robert) Littner, loving grandmother of Adelaide and Evelyn Littner. Passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Age 70 years. Memorial Gathering Wed. July 31st from 5PM-8PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home (Evendale). Mass of Christian Burial Thurs. August 8th at 10AM at St. Francis Seraph Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the Civic Garden Center or St. Francis Seraph Ministries. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 28, 2019