Pamela Arbino
Cincinnati - Pamela Arbino (née Castellini), age 65 years, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Beloved wife of John "Jack" B. Arbino. Loving mother of Mark Arbino, Gina Brennen, and Daniel (Vanessa) Arbino. Dear Grandmother of Liam B. Brennen. Devoted Sister of William (Kathy) Castellini, Lynn (Mel) Gerwe and sister-in-law to Patricia (the late Herbert) Larmann. Aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Anderson Twp. on Wednesday, July 24 at 10 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Wed. from 9-10 AM. Donations may be made to the or the League for Animal Welfare. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 21, 2019