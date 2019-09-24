|
Pamela Burger
Mason - Pamela Ann Burger (nee Ward) beloved wife of 63 years to John Burger. Loving mother of Chris (Mhel) Burger. Caring grandmother of Erica Burger, Erin Burger, Carla Mangarin and Colleene Mangarin. Great-grandmother of Gabrielle Burger, Cadynce Royer, Kiernan Burger, Clover Wilson, and Micah Wilson. And her best friend Onslo. Sister of Irene (Fritz) Westendorf and the late Tony Ward and Janet Fagin. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the age of 81. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, at St. Susanna Church 616 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040 from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 24, 2019