Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Susanna Church
616 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Susanna Church
616 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Burger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Burger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Burger Obituary
Pamela Burger

Mason - Pamela Ann Burger (nee Ward) beloved wife of 63 years to John Burger. Loving mother of Chris (Mhel) Burger. Caring grandmother of Erica Burger, Erin Burger, Carla Mangarin and Colleene Mangarin. Great-grandmother of Gabrielle Burger, Cadynce Royer, Kiernan Burger, Clover Wilson, and Micah Wilson. And her best friend Onslo. Sister of Irene (Fritz) Westendorf and the late Tony Ward and Janet Fagin. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the age of 81. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, at St. Susanna Church 616 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040 from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.