Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Connelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Connelly

Add a Memory
Pamela Connelly Obituary
Pamela Connelly

Cincinnati - Pamela Connelly (nee Watkins), age 71, passed away on July 21, 2019. Mother of Michael (Lena) Connelly and Aaron (Jessica) Connelly, grandmother of Ava, Lana, Caragan, Trista, Teagan Connelly, daughter of Nancy Watkins, sister of Richard "Bub" (Jody) Watkins, aunt of Joey and Skylar Watkins. Celebration of life will be held on August 2, 2019 with family and friends gathering from 5-6PM with a service at 6PM at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223. Condolences can be made at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Download Now