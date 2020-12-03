1/1
Pamela Fleek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Fleek

Okeana - Pamela K. "Pam" Fleek (nee Kelly), 58, Dec. 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Timothy W. "Tim" Fleek, devoted mother of Zachary Allan, Hannah Kelly-Allan; Rebecca, Steven & Christopher Fleek, beloved daughter of the late Judith (nee Bussell) & Richard Evans Kelly, dear sister of Carla Klump & Paula Gandal, dear daughter-in-law of Delores Mae & Ronald C. Fleek & sister-in-law of Pamela Howard & Ronda Waydula (Jim). Also survived by 7 grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by her grandmother, the late Gertrude Bohn. Pam was a longtime employee of the Francois Card Co., OTR. Visitation Mon., Dec. 7, 11:30 AM until time of service at 1:30 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Interment following in Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org

www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Service
01:30 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
5139416700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dennis George Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved