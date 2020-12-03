Pamela Fleek
Okeana - Pamela K. "Pam" Fleek (nee Kelly), 58, Dec. 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Timothy W. "Tim" Fleek, devoted mother of Zachary Allan, Hannah Kelly-Allan; Rebecca, Steven & Christopher Fleek, beloved daughter of the late Judith (nee Bussell) & Richard Evans Kelly, dear sister of Carla Klump & Paula Gandal, dear daughter-in-law of Delores Mae & Ronald C. Fleek & sister-in-law of Pamela Howard & Ronda Waydula (Jim). Also survived by 7 grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by her grandmother, the late Gertrude Bohn. Pam was a longtime employee of the Francois Card Co., OTR. Visitation Mon., Dec. 7, 11:30 AM until time of service at 1:30 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Interment following in Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com