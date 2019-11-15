Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Pamela L. McKinney Obituary
Pamela L. McKinney

Delhi Twp. - (nee Gray) Beloved wife of Mark McKinney, loving mother of Danielle (Daniel) Cheah, Brandon Schumacher, Courtney McKinney, dear sister of Debbie (James) Schaefer, Kathy (Brian) Huelsman, Tina (Ray) Marquez and Ron (Christy) Gray, beloved daughter of Virginia and the late Roger Gray, aunt of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. Age 55. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 20th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike 10AM until time of service 12 Noon. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
