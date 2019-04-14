|
Pamela S. Cordes
Cincinnati - age 70, passed away on March 28, 2019. Pamela was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Wilbur Schweikert and Dorothy Schweikert. Pamela was married to Stephen Cordes for 24 years. She was preceded in death by parents; sister, Valerie Schweikert. Pamela is survived by husband, Stephen Cordes; siblings, Barbara (George) Stinson, Connie (Steve) Womack, Gary Schweikert and Ted Schweikert. Pamela will be loved and cherished by a host of family and friends. She was a Graduate of Christ School of Nursing. Pam has her BSN from Miami University. Her MSN is from The Ohio State University. She also was a Certified Healing Touch Practitioner - Teacher, Holistic Nursing and Consultant. Pam was an Adjunct Instructor at the School of Nursing at Xavier University. Friends may gather from 10 am until Memorial Services at 11 am on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at The Arlington Memorial Gardens Lakeside Chapel, 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , C/O Bethesda Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263-3597.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2019