Pat Giesting
Pat Giesting

Maineville - Pat Giesting. Beloved husband of Joann (nee Leopold) Giesting of 46 years. Loving father of Lisa (Jerry) Beverly. Proud grandfather of Bradley (Tiana) Beverly. Great Grandfather of Bryce Beverly. Brother of Bert and the late Don Witte. Pat was a bowler for over 50 years and achieved a 300 and two 299's. He enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, woodworking and showing Corgis. He belonged to a Muzzle Loading Gun Club. and was very generous to many causes. Passed away September 4, 2020 at the age of 77. Friends will be received Thursday, September 10 from 10-11 AM at St. Margaret of York Church, 9499 Columbia Rd., Loveland, where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Youth Bowling League. tuftsschildmeyer.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Margaret of York Church
SEP
10
Burial
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
