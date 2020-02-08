Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
Interment
Following Services
Crown Hill Memorial Park
Colerain Twp. - Pat Rogers. Beloved wife of the late Charles Rogers. Devoted mother of Lou Ann (Richard) Roach, Peggy (Tony) Watts, Robin Campbell, and Bear (Mike) Partin. Loving step-mother of Robert (Ann) Campbell. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Pat passed away on February 7, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Member of the Mt. Healthy Eagles. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11th from 6 to 8 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 12th at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Memorial donations can be made to . Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
