Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Ave.
Mt. Washington, OH
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Spring Grove Cemetery
Patrica Lou (Campbell) Rice

Patrica Lou (Campbell) Rice Obituary
Patrica Lou Rice (nee Campbell)

Anderson Twp. - Patrica Lou Rice (nee Campbell) age 86 of Anderson Twp., died September 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Clark Hammond Rice, devoted mother of Clark "Skip" Rice, Kelly (Jan) Hardesty, and Chris Rice, loving grandmother of Sam and Kyla Rice & Dan and Jeff Silcox, caring sister of the late Mary Ann Snodgrass, and dear aunt of Bethanne and Lori. Patricia had the amazing ability to see the bright side of things and was an incredible teacher who inspired so many through her love of music. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Saturday, September 7th from 11 am to 12:30 pm. A graveside service will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery at 1 pm. If desired, memorials may be directed to the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019
