Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
St Martin of Tours Church
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St Martin of Tours Church
Patricia A Moning

Cheviot - Patricia A Moning (nee Moedl), beloved wife of the late James F Moning, loving mother of Joseph (Cheryl) Moning, Terry (Ed) Beresford, Susan Moning, Dianne (Mark) Otten, Matt Moning and Katherine (late Ken) Ballinger, devoted grandmother of Allison and Rachel Moning, Kayleigh and Kyle Otten, Emily and Lillian Ballinger, sister of Sue Owens, the late Lynn Armstrong and the late Joanne Shuck. Died, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 age 80. Visitation in St Martin of Tours Church, Wednesday, March 20, 9:30 AM until the funeral mass at 11 AM. Burial to follow in Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN (38105). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019
