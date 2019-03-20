|
|
Patricia A. Nichols
Union Twp. - Patricia A. Nichols (nee Loveless) age 94 of Union Twp. left this world surrounded by her loving family on March 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late William A. Nichols, devoted mother of Dana and Cindy Nichols, Kim (Dwayne) Boso, and the late Patricia McRoberts and Bill Nichols. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral service at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Wed., March 20 (Today) at 10 am. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Wed. from 9 to 10 am.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019