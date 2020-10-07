Patricia A. O'Brien
Cincinnati - Patricia A. O'Brien (nee Dabbelt); beloved wife of the late Thomas P. O'Brien Sr. Devoted, loving mother to Tom (Jenny) O'Brien, Denny (Janet) O'Brien, Terry (Alesia) O'Brien, Marybeth (Tom) Orth, Sean (Mary) O'Brien and Mike (Jill) O'Brien. Sister of the late Alice Otis, Ed Dabbelt, Cy Dabbelt, Ray Dabbelt, Paul Dabbelt and Zeke Dabbelt. Sister-in-law to the late Bill O'Brien, Mae O'Brien. Jeanne Doud, Ann Fetick, and Peggy Stahl. Loving grandmother to Colleen, Dan, Bridget, Dennis, Molly, Terry, Cullan, Katie, Clare, Michael, Brendan, Maggie O'Brien and Tom, Patrick and Debbie Orth. Great-grandmother to 11. Went to Heaven, Sunday October 4, 2020, at the age of 93.
Pat was born in Coldwater Ohio on November 1,1926 (All Saints Day-no coincidence) to Aloys and Agnes Dabbelt. Moved to Cinti with her Mom and 5 brothers when she was 7 upon the death of her Veterinary father. Grew up on Warsaw Ave. Graduated from Holy Family, Seton and Good Sam School of Nursing, where she was a U.S. Cadet Corp Nurse. Met her husband Tom at Coney Island pool while he was doing his once around. Got married soon afterward and raised 6 kids while being involved in sports, PTA and Mothers Groups,etc. . St X, XU, UVA, BC and NCSt were her teams. After the kids had grown Pat went back to nursing as a contract nurse at GE and later as a spiritual aide at Hospice for 15 years. She then used her nursing skills to take care of her husband, Tom when diagnosed with Parkinsons . She especially liked to sing and loved being part of the Evergreen choral group in her later years. Pat's greatest accomplishments were not on her resume. Pat's smile, laugh, compassion and song brightened rooms, days and the lives of all around her. She will be missed.. God loved her and she loved him back completely.
We would be remiss if we did not acknowledge the O'Brien and Dabbelt families as Pat was the last living member of this generation for these families. She was also the last of her many groups of friends, neighbors, Study Club, Fearsome Foursome, etc . Called the Greatest Generation for good reason. We know, and miss these many people who have gone before her and truly appreciate their influence on her and our lives.
We want to also thank her caregivers as she journeyed through this last stage of her life. The staff at Evergreen Assisted Living, Wellspring and Hospice of Cinti
were excellent.
Due to Covid restrictions only family will be attending the funeral on Friday, Oct 9,, 2020. St Gertrude Church, Madeira, at 9:30 am. Remembrances can be made in her name to; Franciscan Little Sisters of the Poor (Compton Rd.) or Hospice of Cinti
.
Messages to family at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
