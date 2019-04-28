|
Patricia A. Schlosser (nee Murphy)
Cincinnati - Loving wife of Richard "Chick" Schlosser for 60 years. Daughter of the late Carl Murphy and Beulah Murphy-Ahr. She was an avid sports fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. Pat passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at the age of 81. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon. Memorials may be made to , 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019