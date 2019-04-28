Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Patricia A. Schlosser (nee Murphy)

Cincinnati - Loving wife of Richard "Chick" Schlosser for 60 years. Daughter of the late Carl Murphy and Beulah Murphy-Ahr. She was an avid sports fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. Pat passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at the age of 81. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon. Memorials may be made to , 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019
