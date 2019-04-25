|
|
Patricia "Patty" Ann Cummins
Amelia - Patricia "Patty" Ann Cummins, 71, of Amelia, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. Born June 3, 1947, in Winchester, OH, to the late James and Maureen Willis. Patty was the loving wife of Jim Cummins. Beloved mother of Angela Posey (Scott), Susan Renee Esz (John), and the late Jennifer Michelle Cummins. Grandmother of Michael Lloyd Posey (Cassidy), Zackary Ian Remley (Jamie), Samantha Alexandra Remley, Trace Allen Walriven, Courtney Magee (Matt), Dakota Esz, and Shelby Esz. Great-grandmother of Ava Rose Posey, Kaiden Magee, Kobe Maggie, and two on the way. Sister of James Willis (Ann), Danny Willis, Ada Davis, Martha Motz, Phyllis Burgos, and Libby Pearson. Preceded in death by her grandson; Nicholas Scott Posey, brothers; Tim Willis (Billie), and Paul Willis. Visitation will be held at Calvary Alliance Church 986 Nordyke Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45255, on Saturday, April 27. 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 12:00 PM. Interment Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 25, 2019