|
|
Patricia Ann Horsley
Anderson Township - Departed on March 2, 2019 at the age of 88. Patricia is survived by many loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jennings and Pearl Horsley. Pat was a devoted school teacher her entire career, working locally at Norwood Schools. She had a passion for the arts, music and loved animals. She was a very generous and giving person, always donating to many different charities. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9th from 10 am until time of Funeral Service at 11 am, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. If desired, memorials may be made to an Animal Rescue of your choice. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019