Services
Evendale/Blue Ash/Sharonville/Reading Location - Cincinnati
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Patricia Horsley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evendale/Blue Ash/Sharonville/Reading Location - Cincinnati
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Evendale/Blue Ash/Sharonville/Reading Location - Cincinnati
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Horsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Horsley


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Patricia Ann Horsley Obituary
Patricia Ann Horsley

Anderson Township - Departed on March 2, 2019 at the age of 88. Patricia is survived by many loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jennings and Pearl Horsley. Pat was a devoted school teacher her entire career, working locally at Norwood Schools. She had a passion for the arts, music and loved animals. She was a very generous and giving person, always donating to many different charities. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9th from 10 am until time of Funeral Service at 11 am, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. If desired, memorials may be made to an Animal Rescue of your choice. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019
