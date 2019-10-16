|
Patricia Ann Maddux
Pierce Twp. - Patricia Ann Maddux (nee Fouch) age 86 of Pierce Twp., died October 14, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Carroll E. Maddux, devoted mother of Brenda Tyminski, Juanita Maddux, Edwin (Becky) Maddux, and Beth (Ron) Ponder, loving grandmother of Stephanie (Kevin) Ison, Steven (Emily) Tyminski, Tonya Tyminski, Brian (Autumn) Maddux, Kyle (Samantha) Walker, Jessica (Charlie) Petway, and Dale Ponder, cherished great-grandmother of Lainey and Malin Ison, Ella, Avery, Carter, Blake, and Gracelynn Tyminski, Aidan and Ava Maddux, Ethan and Isabelle Walker, Zack Petway, and the late Trinity Porter-Tyminski, and dear sister of Jeannette Newman, Virginia Fish, Raymond Fouch, and the late James "Jimmy" Fouch, Thomas Fouch, Norma Morgan, and Gloria Lester. Also survived by her beloved friend Howard Brooking.
Funeral service will be held at Eastgate Baptist Church, 717 Barg Salt Run Rd., on Monday, October 21st at 11 am. Friends may visit at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Sunday from 4 to 6 pm and at the church on Monday from 10 to 11 am. If desired, memorials may be directed to Eastgate Baptist Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019