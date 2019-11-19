|
|
Patricia Ann Rhymer
Cincinnati - Patricia "Patsy" Ann Rhymer, 84, passed away Monday November 18. Born November 13, 1935 in Cincinnati, OH, daughter to the late Harry and Goldie Heitkamp. Patsy is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, William D. Rhymer; and her brother Thomas Heitkamp. In addition to her parents, Patsy is preceded in death by her siblings, Agnes and James. Patsy will be remembered as an animal lover and a kind, giving spirit.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 23 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. from 2:00PM to 3:00PM. Funeral service will follow at 3:00PM. Memorial contributions may be made in Patsy's honor to the ASPCA.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019