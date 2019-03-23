Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Goller residence
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Goller residence
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Goller residence
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Goller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia B. Goller

Obituary Condolences

Patricia B. Goller Obituary
Patricia B. Goller

Cincinnati - Goller, Patricia B., age 68, passed away March 20, 2019, loving daughter of the late Dr. Julian & Dorothy Buser & daughter in law of the late Jacob & Marcelle Goller, beloved wife of the late Bruce Goller, devoted mother of Anna (Corey) Catton & Nicholas Goller & step-mother of Jennifer Goller, dear sister of Julia B. Welch, Paul (Cindi) Buser, Larry (Lisa) Buser, Steve (Clare) Buser & Bob (Helene) Buser, sister in law of Barb (Ken) Clifford & Sharon (LeeShai) Weissbach , loving grandmother of Mycah Goller & step grandmother of Hannah (Kris) Nielson & Hunter Mitchell, step great grandmother of Jaxon & Ayla Nielsen, also survived by many loving nieces, nephews & cousins. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Monday, March 25, 2:00 P.M. Friends may call on the family at the Goller residence Mon-Weds 6:30-8:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Assistance Fund, Inc., Multiple Sclerosis Society or Isaac M. Wise Temple.Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now