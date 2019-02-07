|
Patricia Benzing
Cincinnati - Patricia Benzing is the loving wife of 61 years to Don Benzing; dear mother to Karen (Charlie) Armstrong, Michael (Judy) Benzing, David (Debra) Benzing, Linda (Will) Weigand and Kevin Benzing; grandmother to Randy, Donny, Jason, Brian, Olivia, Alex, Landon, Tristan, Amy and Brandy; great- grandmother to 8 great-grandchildren; sister to Sue Smith. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret; siblings Bernie, Sandy and Billy. Patricia passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the age of 85. Visitation will be held at St. Bernard Church on February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m until time of Mass of Christian burial at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 7, 2019