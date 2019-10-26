Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Bishop

Add a Memory
Patricia Bishop Obituary
Patricia Bishop

Bishop, Patricia A. "Pat" (nee Knosp), devoted daughter of the late Clarence "Babe" and Naomi Knosp, loving mother of Michael (Donna) Mootz, Christopher (Renee) Schreiber, cherished grandmother of Ellen (Daniel) Bird, Katie Mootz, Christopher, Austin, Braxton Schreiber, great grandmother of Annabelle Bird, dear sister of the late Elizabeth "Liz" (Charles, living) Detzel and Jack (Joanne) Knosp. Aunt of Michelle (David) Wikette, Jeff Detzel and David (Jill) Knosp. Passed away October 26, 2019 at the age of 78. Visitation Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 10:30 AM to time of service at Noon at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. Burial will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to or Vitas Hospice. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now