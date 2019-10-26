|
|
Patricia Bishop
Bishop, Patricia A. "Pat" (nee Knosp), devoted daughter of the late Clarence "Babe" and Naomi Knosp, loving mother of Michael (Donna) Mootz, Christopher (Renee) Schreiber, cherished grandmother of Ellen (Daniel) Bird, Katie Mootz, Christopher, Austin, Braxton Schreiber, great grandmother of Annabelle Bird, dear sister of the late Elizabeth "Liz" (Charles, living) Detzel and Jack (Joanne) Knosp. Aunt of Michelle (David) Wikette, Jeff Detzel and David (Jill) Knosp. Passed away October 26, 2019 at the age of 78. Visitation Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 10:30 AM to time of service at Noon at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. Burial will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to or Vitas Hospice. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019