Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St Clare Church
1443 Cedar Ave.
Cincinnati - beloved wife of the late Bernard A. Boeddeker, devoted mother of Karen and Donald (Brenda) Boeddeker and Mary (Jerry) Plogman, loving grandma of Cortney and Amber, dear sister of Frank (Shirley) and John (Marlene) Keating, Lynne (Tom) Mallin and Richard (the late JoAnne) Paul. Pat passed away on Thursday February 7, 2019 at age 81. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home 6041 Hamilton Ave. 45224 on Monday (2-11) from 5-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St Clare Church 1443 Cedar Ave. 45224 on Tuesday (2/12) at 10 AM . Memorials may be made to . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 10, 2019
