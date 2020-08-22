1/
Patricia Bullock
Patricia Bullock

Patricia Louise Bullock (nee Henderson), beloved husband of Kenneth H. Bullock. Loving mother of Guy (Kelly) Bullock , Damon H. Bullock and the late Thad W. Bullock and Kenneth Bullock. Caring grandmother of 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and one late grandchild. Sister of Chuck (Brenda) Morgan, Clyde (Debbie) Morgan and the late Geraldine Redd and Killis "Dink" Henderson. Passed away on August 21, 2020, at the age of 80. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Wings of Christian Fellowship 4338 Tylersville Rd, West Chester Township, OH 45011 from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12 noon.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
