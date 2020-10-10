Patricia Coyne



Cincinnati - Patricia Coyne, 82 of Cincinnati passed away peacefully on October 3.



Survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Norbert (Norb), mother of sons Michael(deceased) and Timothy (Robin) Coyne.



Also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews who provided much comfort and support.



Funeral services and Mass will be held Tuesday, October 13 at St. Rose Catholic Church on Riverside Dr. at 9:30 am, visitations at 8:30 am until time of mass, with burial following at Pierce Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Rose Catholic Church in her name.









