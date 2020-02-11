|
Patricia D. Knierim
W. Harrison - Patricia D. Knierim. Beloved wife of the late Michael P. Knierim for 41 years. Cherished daughter of Beatrice & the late Willis Hampton. Devoted mother of Brian (Melissa) Knierim, Jason Knierim, and the late Chris Knierim. Also survived by 3 grandchildren (Alexis, Carley, and Kaley), 4 step-grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild (Knoxville). Patricia passed away on February 7, 2020 at the age of 65 years. School bus driver for the Mt. Healthy School District for 30 years. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16th from 1 PM until time of the Funeral Service at 3 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020