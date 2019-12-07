|
|
Patricia Frommeyer
Cincinnati - Patricia Frommeyer (nee Miday) beloved wife of Louis Ronald Frommeyer. Loving mother of Paul (Angelica) Frommeyer. Cherished grandmother of Charity Frommeyer. Also survived by brother Louis Joe Miday and many family and friends. Passed away Saturday, December 7th, 2019. Age 98. Visitation Thur., December 12th from 9:00-10:00 AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. Cincinnati, OH (45247), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM at Little Flower Catholic Church, 5560 Kirby Ave, Cincinnati, OH (45239). In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to National Right to Life, www.nrlc.org/donate/. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019