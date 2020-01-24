|
Patricia (Pat) Gabany Sauer
Patricia (Pat) Gabany Sauer, age 93, passed away peacefully at her home on January 23, 2020. She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband William Emerson Sauer and brother Jackson Gabany. She is the loving mother of Wendy Sauer Storms, Lisa Sauer and Kenneth Emerson Sauer. Born in Winchester, KY, Pat moved to Covington, KY with her husband 15 years ago after having lived in Fayetteville-Manlius, NY, Fair Haven, NJ, Bowling Green, KY, Beavercreek, OH, Dobbs Ferry, NY, Astoria, NY, Long Island, NY, Manhattan, NY, and Renfrew, PA. Pat graduated from Ohio State University in Columbus, OH, with a B.A. She graduated from Butler Area High School, Butler, PA, Class of 1944 and retired from The United Methodist Church of Fayetteville, Fayetteville, NY, where she was the Educational Coordinator. Early in her career she worked for NBC and NW Ayer, New York, NY. In retirement Pat enjoyed tennis, traveling, volunteering at church and spending time with her friends, husband, children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her many close friends, children and grandchildren: Austin Storms, Connor Storms, Mary Ellen Sauer and Owen Sauer, sons-in-laws: Jon Moeller and Brian Storms and daughter-in-law Clair Sauer along with a number of nieces and nephews. She is a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Lakeside Park, KY. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Red Bank United Methodist Church, 3800 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37415.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020