Patricia Gayle Foster

Charlotte, NC - Patricia Gayle Foster, 77, died peacefully on July 1, 2020 at home in Charlotte, NC. Pat was born on August 25, 1942 in Cincinnati, OH and raised by her parents, Herbert Leslie Packer and Lena Betty Stephenson Packer.

Many of Pat's lasting friendships, not to mention her relationship with Jesus Christ and later, her husband, were developed during her formative years at the Lockland Baptist and Landmark Baptist Churches in Cincinnati. She was married to Richard on August 15, 1964 after a courtship that included performances together with the Tri-County Players, late nights with friends, and long rides in her favorite 1957 Jaguar XK-40. Nine years later, Brett was born on September 18, 1973 in Wilmington, DE, and from there the corporate journey took Pat and Dick to Redding, CT in 1978; to Louisville, KY in 1981; and finally to Charlotte, NC in 1990.

As wife to Richard, Pat was a loving partner, honest career advisor, and loyal friend. As mother to Brett, she loved fully and taught the values of being adaptable, building bridges and finding peace.

Surrounded by only-children, Pat's family tree may have been small, but her network of life-long friends was mighty. Even with geographical distance, Pat remained close to her childhood and adult friends; bonds built through many rich shared experiences; trials filled with tears; and joys marked with laughter. Strengthened by her 30 year fight against cancer, Pat was a loyal companion to others during their times of trial, just as her friends were beautifully by her side to the end.

While Pat's soul is now peaceful in heaven with God, her dimpled grin, laugh and sweet spirit will be remembered forever by all those who loved her and whose lives she touched.

Pat is survived by her husband, Richard Foster; son, Brett Foster and wife, Ouida; and granddaughter, Ripley Foster.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Patricia will be arranged for a later date in consultation with her close friends and family.

Donations in the memory of Patricia G. Foster may be sent to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 15 St. Paul's St., Brookline, MA 02446.

Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
7043327133
