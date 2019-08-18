|
Patricia Gove
Mason - Patricia Ann Gove ( Maier),68 years old, born October 27, 1950, passed away at home, on Saturday, August 10th, in the evening, after 4 months of Hospice care. She was with her loving husband Jeffrey, of 39 years of marriage. She leaves behind her son, Christopher Muenchen MD, fiancée Samantha, 3 grand children, Finn, Rowan, and Ava, of Palm Beach Gardens ,Florida. Brother David Maier, wife , Susan, many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death parents Mollie and James Maier. Pat graduated from Oak Hills High School 1968 and lived in Mason, OH for 40 years. She was a proud retiree from Procter and Gamble with 25 years of service. Pat loved wearing fancy hats, "Pat the Hat", going to tea parties, having a afternoon vodka gimlet, and loving on her kitty cats and small dogs. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date to be determined. Pat has donated her body to the Wright State University Medical School. Charitable Donations can be made to the MS Society or the Leukemia Foundation.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019