Patricia Herlinger
Cincinnati - Beloved soul mate of 23 years to Brian Brooks, loving daughter of Cindy (the late Carl Sr.) Tabar, dear sister of Carl (Diane) Tabar Jr., Jennifer (Randy) Rouse and Tina Tabar, loving niece of Barbara Reardon and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Patty was a loyal employee of the City of Cincinnati for 31 years. She passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, September 12th at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 703 Compton Rd. from 2PM until time of memorial service at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Animal Humane Society. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 10, 2019