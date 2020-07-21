1/1
Patricia "Patty" Huster
Patricia "Patty" Huster

"Patty" (nee Ramstetter) beloved mother of Christopher (Aimee) Huster, Angela (Brian) Murphy and Samantha (Eric) Riechman, dear grandmother of Ashlyn, Lauren, Ryan, Bailey, Angelena, Charlotte and Brynn, dear sister of Geraldine (Don) Mai, Brian (Barb) Ramstetter, Pam Herren, Kenny (Cindy) Ramstetter, Carl Ramstetter, many nieces and nephews, loving daughter of the late Victor and JoAnn Ramstetter. Patty worked as an ER Nurse and Nurse Manager at Mercy Western Hills for over 35 years. Passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 surrounded by her family and loved ones after a 25 year battle with cancer. Visitation will be Monday, July 27th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 8:30am until 9:30am. Funeral Mass will follow at 10am at St. Dominic Church. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or the American Cancer Society. www.vittstermeranderson.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
