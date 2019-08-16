Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
Patricia I. "Nonnie P" (Holdridge) Frost

Patricia I. "Nonnie P" (Holdridge) Frost Obituary
Patricia I. "Nonnie P" Frost (nee Holdridge)

Cincinnati - Wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother "extraordinaire" finally got her wings on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Preceded in death by her devoted husband S. Neal Frost, she leaves behind her grieving children Bobbi (Paul) Reeves and Stephen (Katherine) Frost, grandchildren Erika (Richard) Dewar, Kristina Darding and Tanisha Stearns, great grandkids Zion Darding, Ethan, Robert and Joseph Dewar, Ame, Ali, Asia, Amira, Ahmaya and Amonte Sneed, and great great grandkids Zymir and Sevyn Watley. Beside holding down a full-time job, she managed to be a PTA parent, room mother, Brownie and Girl Scout Leader and Cub Scout Den Mother. She had a very good and fulfilling life and was 90 years old. She will be greatly missed and we all loved her dearly. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Vitas Community Connection, P.O. Box 645352, Cincinnati,OH 45264-5352. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 16, 2019
