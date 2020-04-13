|
Patricia J. Hammersly
Mt. Washington - Patricia J. Hamersly (nee McGrath) wife of the late John C. Hamersly Jr., beloved mother of Michael G. Hamersly, Cathleen R. (Randy) Hansel, Patrice M. (Ken) Koke, dear sister of Patrick McGrath and preceded in death by 8 siblings, loving grandmother of Patrick, Alex, Connor, and Kara, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Died April 11, 2020 at age 94 years. Residence Mt. Washington. Private Mass of Christian Burial and Private Interment. Memorials to Guardian Angels Church. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020