Patricia Jaeger
Green Twp. - Patricia Jaeger (nee Linz) beloved wife of the late Philip "Joe" Jaeger. Loving mother of Joseph Jaeger, Janet (Bill) O'Callaghan, Jennifer (Tony) Richardson and Jill (Scott Ruswick) Barlow. Devoted grandmother of Andrew Jaeger, Hannah and Spencer Freed and Austin, Zach and Tyler Richardson. Dear sister of Rosemary (Daniel) Rieder, Sr. Janet Linz, Linda (the late Bill) Brandt, Gilbert (Jan) Linz, Richard (Kate) Linz and the late Bill (living Anna) Linz. Also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. Passed away November 30, 2020. Age 76 years. Our mother was the most supportive person you could have wanted for a mom - genuinely happy for our accomplishments - big or small. She will be greatly missed by all of us who experienced her welcoming smile and her infectious and contagious laugh. What earth has lost, heaven has gained. Visitation Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 A.M. at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave., Westwood. Followed by funeral mass at 11:00 A.M. at St. Ignatius Church, 5222 North Bend Rd. Go to saintI.org
to live stream the funeral mass. Burial Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sisters of St. Francis, Oldenburg at P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN 47036. neidhardminges.com