Patricia Jean Meder
Cincinnati - Patricia Jean Meder, (née Sweeney), age 82, passed away on May 9, 2020, beloved wife of the late Richard L. Meder, loving mother of Jaclyn (Dick) Ruzsa, Judith James, Teresa (John) Kanis, Trish (Steve) Yards, Dick (Tina) Meder, John (Michelle) Meder, Chrissie (Jim) McHugh, Katy (Dan) Bair. Patricia was an amazing and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, neighbor, and to many, a friend. After raising her children, Patricia went back to school and graduated with a degree in Communications from the College of Mt. Saint Joseph. She began her career at age 42 working for the Comboni Missionaries in Cincinnati, an international Catholic organization dedicated to ministering to the world's poorest people. She traveled internationally to third world countries and was Editor of the Comboni Missions Magazine for many years. Patricia also founded RightSource Communications, a communications and marketing firm, with several of her children. Patricia was a valued contributor to the Pleasant Ridge Library project and a staunch supporter and contributor of the Pleasant Ridge Community Council for many years. Patricia also leaves 20 grandchildren: Christine (Jace) Duncan, Alex (Wendi) Ruzsa; Maris James; Lauren (Adriano) Feria; Lindsey (Rob) Ayers; Susie (Travis) Stroehlein, Francie Kanis; Ryan (Ariana), Christopher (Laura), and Andrew (Christina) Yards; Samantha Meder; John, Madelyn, Brooklyn and Ben Meder; Josh, Rob, and Kelly McHugh; and Michael and Megan Bair. Patricia also leaves 14 great grandchildren: Aiden Duncan, Niah, Oliver, Michael, and Eli Ruzsa; Gabriel and Benjamin Feria; Olivia and Genevieve Ayers; Riley, Larkin, Millie, Wesson, and Brynn Yards. Dear sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lynne and Scott Fife of Las Vegas. And many sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews. Due to the pandemic restrictions, private services to be held. Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be announced at a future time. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Comboni Missionaries, 1318 Nagel Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45255 or online at https://www.combonimissionaries.org/ and online condolences can be a made at www.springgrove.org.
Cincinnati - Patricia Jean Meder, (née Sweeney), age 82, passed away on May 9, 2020, beloved wife of the late Richard L. Meder, loving mother of Jaclyn (Dick) Ruzsa, Judith James, Teresa (John) Kanis, Trish (Steve) Yards, Dick (Tina) Meder, John (Michelle) Meder, Chrissie (Jim) McHugh, Katy (Dan) Bair. Patricia was an amazing and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, neighbor, and to many, a friend. After raising her children, Patricia went back to school and graduated with a degree in Communications from the College of Mt. Saint Joseph. She began her career at age 42 working for the Comboni Missionaries in Cincinnati, an international Catholic organization dedicated to ministering to the world's poorest people. She traveled internationally to third world countries and was Editor of the Comboni Missions Magazine for many years. Patricia also founded RightSource Communications, a communications and marketing firm, with several of her children. Patricia was a valued contributor to the Pleasant Ridge Library project and a staunch supporter and contributor of the Pleasant Ridge Community Council for many years. Patricia also leaves 20 grandchildren: Christine (Jace) Duncan, Alex (Wendi) Ruzsa; Maris James; Lauren (Adriano) Feria; Lindsey (Rob) Ayers; Susie (Travis) Stroehlein, Francie Kanis; Ryan (Ariana), Christopher (Laura), and Andrew (Christina) Yards; Samantha Meder; John, Madelyn, Brooklyn and Ben Meder; Josh, Rob, and Kelly McHugh; and Michael and Megan Bair. Patricia also leaves 14 great grandchildren: Aiden Duncan, Niah, Oliver, Michael, and Eli Ruzsa; Gabriel and Benjamin Feria; Olivia and Genevieve Ayers; Riley, Larkin, Millie, Wesson, and Brynn Yards. Dear sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lynne and Scott Fife of Las Vegas. And many sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews. Due to the pandemic restrictions, private services to be held. Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be announced at a future time. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Comboni Missionaries, 1318 Nagel Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45255 or online at https://www.combonimissionaries.org/ and online condolences can be a made at www.springgrove.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 22 to May 24, 2020.