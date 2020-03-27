|
Patricia Jo Toney
Toney, Patricia (Nee Atkins) Beloved wife of the late Ronald "Ron" Toney, Loving mother of Steven Thompson and the late Vicki Thompson, Step-mother of Tina Barbash, Joelle Hollwell, and Christine Cook. Dear grandmother of Alexa (James) Stinnett, Roddy (Ashley) Stieger and great grandmother to Cameron Stieger, and Conor Stinnett. Sister to Mary Anne Stuart and Billy Sue Kozlowski
Also survived by three step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews as well as many close friends and relatives.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio Valley Multiple Sclerosis Society and Parkinson's Foundation
Condolences can be made at Hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020