Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Toney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Jo Toney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Jo Toney Obituary
Patricia Jo Toney

Toney, Patricia (Nee Atkins) Beloved wife of the late Ronald "Ron" Toney, Loving mother of Steven Thompson and the late Vicki Thompson, Step-mother of Tina Barbash, Joelle Hollwell, and Christine Cook. Dear grandmother of Alexa (James) Stinnett, Roddy (Ashley) Stieger and great grandmother to Cameron Stieger, and Conor Stinnett. Sister to Mary Anne Stuart and Billy Sue Kozlowski

Also survived by three step-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews as well as many close friends and relatives.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio Valley Multiple Sclerosis Society and Parkinson's Foundation

Condolences can be made at Hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -