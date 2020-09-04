Patricia K. Ruff
Highland Park, NJ - Patricia K. Ruff, 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to loving parents, Jean and Larry Krumme. She graduated from Withrow High School, earned a chemistry degree from Ohio State University and married Charles D. Ruff with whom she raised three children, Judy, Phil, and Karen. She retired from Watchung Hills Regional High School, and was a member of the Reformed Church of Highland Park, New Jersey.
She is survived by Judith Ruff of London, England, Philip and Maria Ruff of Reston, Virginia, Karen and Michael Noll of Valdosta, Georgia; two grandchildren, Jonathan Noll and Sophia Noll of Valdosta.
A graveside service for Patricia K. Ruff will be held at 11 am on Thursday, 10 September at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to https://hospiceofsouthgeorgia.org/donate/
or https://www.whoismyneighbor.net/
