Patricia Kappel (nee Kalfas)
Cincinnati - Patricia Kappel (nee Kalfas) died surrounded by her family, peacefully on April 16, 2019. Born in Hazard, Kentucky to Martha Hicks and Stavros Kalfas, Patricia was proud of her roots as a "country girl, from the mountains". Together with her family, Patricia ultimately moved to Cincinnati where she later married Frank F. Kappel, Jr. Unconditionally, Patricia and Frank loved their four children, Steven (Susan), Theodore "Ted" (Kimberly), Katina (Thomas) and Andrew (Denise), their ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. For more than 40 years, Patricia was a licensed cosmetologist and served residents of the Mt. Washington community. Also, an avid golfer, Patricia was known as "One Putt Pat" by her friends on various golf leagues. Preceded in death by Frank F. Kappel, Jr., her spouse, and sisters Despina "Nina" Speairs and Frossinia "Kitty" Miller. Service at TP WHITE & SONS Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington on Mon. April 22, at 3 PM. Visitation on Mon. from 2 to 3 PM. Burial immediately following at the Mt. Washington Cemetery. Celebration of Patricia's life will continue at the American Legion Post 318, 6660 Clough Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio. Memorials to are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 19, 2019