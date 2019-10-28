|
|
Patricia Keefer
West Chester - KEEFER, Patricia A. (nee Nadaud). Beloved wife of Edward P. "Pat" Keefer for 56 years. Loving mother of Amy (Ken) Encinas, Edward (Chrisy) Keefer III, Erin (Matt Hallman) Keefer and Anthony (Candy) Keefer. Cherished grandmother of Jeremy and Sarah Encinas, Catie, Patrick, Michael Keefer and Lindsey, Ashley and Riley Cussen and the late Scooter Encinas. Dear sister of Larry (Laura) Nadaud and the late Ralph Nadaud. Passed away October 28, 2019 at the age of 78. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt.42), West Chester, Wednesday from 5PM until 7PM. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. John the Evangelist Church 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., West Chester, Thursday at 10:30AM. Memorial donations may be made to Vitas Hospice or St. Jude's Children Hospital. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019