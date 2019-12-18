Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Manegold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia L. Manegold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia L. Manegold Obituary
Patricia L. Manegold

Colerain Twp. - MANEGOLD

Patricia "Patty" L. (nee Klare); Beloved wife of Jerry Manegold; Beloved mother of Margaret "Maggie" (Brad) Dillman, Molly (Bret) Schnieber and Amy (Bryan) Reed; Devoted grandmother of Olivia Dillman, Hanna Schnieber, Kean Schnieber, Emily Dillman and Ireland Reed; Sister of Joe (Linda) Klare, Jerry Klare, Jeff (Barb) Klare; Sister-in-law of Robey Klare; Also survived by many nieces and nephews; Preceded in death by her parents John and Margaret (nee Lundrigan) Klare, brother John Klare and sister-in- law Linda Klare; Passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the age of 77; Resident of Colerain Twp.; She was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters Marian-Court #2126; Visitation will be held at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd., North College Hill (45239) on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 from 10:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM with burial to follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery, Shandon; In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Reed Family Special Needs Trust.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Download Now