Patricia L. Miller
Springfield Twp. - MILLER, Patricia L. (nee Grubbs) Beloved wife of the late Lorin C. Miller Jr. for 69 years. Dear mother of David L. (Sandy) Miller and Kim T. (Dave) Corbett. Loving grandmother of April (Coby) Osborne, Jason (Meghan) Miller, Joshua (Heather) Miller; Kristen (Jon) Hench, Ashley (Zach Neyer) Corbett and great grandmother of Aidan and Cooper Osborne and Finley Miller. Sister of the late Robert (Josephine) Grubbs, June Grubbs, Betty (Loren) Miller, Warren (Geraldine) Grubbs, Marjorie (Elmo) Barton, Lois Kramp, Ralph Grubbs and Rita Grubbs; Patricia passed away on Sunday October 4, 2020 at the age of 90; resident of Springfield Twp.; A Graveside Blessing will be held at a later date; If so desired, memorials may be directed to Cincinnati Right to Life, 1802 W. Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45239 or visit www.cincinnatirighttolife.org