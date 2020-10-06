1/
Patricia L. Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia L. Miller

Springfield Twp. - MILLER, Patricia L. (nee Grubbs) Beloved wife of the late Lorin C. Miller Jr. for 69 years. Dear mother of David L. (Sandy) Miller and Kim T. (Dave) Corbett. Loving grandmother of April (Coby) Osborne, Jason (Meghan) Miller, Joshua (Heather) Miller; Kristen (Jon) Hench, Ashley (Zach Neyer) Corbett and great grandmother of Aidan and Cooper Osborne and Finley Miller. Sister of the late Robert (Josephine) Grubbs, June Grubbs, Betty (Loren) Miller, Warren (Geraldine) Grubbs, Marjorie (Elmo) Barton, Lois Kramp, Ralph Grubbs and Rita Grubbs; Patricia passed away on Sunday October 4, 2020 at the age of 90; resident of Springfield Twp.; A Graveside Blessing will be held at a later date; If so desired, memorials may be directed to Cincinnati Right to Life, 1802 W. Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45239 or visit www.cincinnatirighttolife.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neidhard-Young Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved