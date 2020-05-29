Patricia Larkins
Patricia Larkins

Cincinnati - Larkins, Patricia Ann (nee Kinney) devoted wife of the late Robert Larkins. Loving mother of Susan and her husband Jon McNulty. Passed away, May 29, 2020 at the age of 89. Committal Service will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 1:30 PM at St. Joseph Cemetery, 4500 Foley Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238. 513-251-3310. Meet at cemetery office. www.meyergeiser.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Committal
01:30 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

