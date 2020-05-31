Patricia M. Doerger
Anderson Twp. - Patricia M. Doerger, age 87 of Anderson Twp., died May 29, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Clement Church, 4536 Vine St., St. Bernard, on Thursday, June 4th at 11 am. Family and friends may visit at the church on Thursday from 9:30 to 11 am. (Please note that social distancing requirements will be in place) The complete obituary is available at www.tpwhite.com T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.
